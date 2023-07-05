×
DeSantis: Cocaine at WH Proof Biden Admin 'Blowing It'

By    |   Wednesday, 05 July 2023 05:43 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday the discovery of cocaine in a working area of the White House's West Wing proves the Biden administration has been "blowing it" for some time.

"Well, I have longed believed — I think a lot of us have believed — that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts," DeSantis said on the "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" podcast. "But I guess it's a little bit more literal than even I had thought.

"I can tell you in Florida, my wife and I, we have a 6-, 5- and 3-year-old running around the governor's mansion, so that's not something that we see. We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper, but that's the extent of our adventures at the governor's mansion."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's briefing the cocaine was found in a "heavily traveled area where many White House — West Wing, I should even be more specific — West Wing visitors come through this particular area."

"We have confidence the Secret Service will get to the bottom of this," she said.

