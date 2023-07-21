DeSantis Adds 13 Utah Endorsements, Total at 274

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to work the grassroots to campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, picking up 13 endorsements Friday in the Super Tuesday state of Utah.

DeSantis now has a total of at least 274 endorsements from state legislators, a strategy that allows the current No. 2 in GOP primary polling to branch out from district to district in key battleground states.

"I am proud to endorse Ron DeSantis for president of the United States," Utah State Senate President Stuart Adams, who endorsed former President Donald Trump in 2016, wrote in a statement. "Gov. DeSantis is a strong conservative leader who knows how to get things done and has the record to prove it. Now more than ever, our nation needs an energetic executive leader who will get right to work for the American people on Day 1."

Utah State Sen. Todd Weiler was among the dozen other endorsements DeSantis picked up.

"Our nation stands at a crossroads," Weiler wrote. "Joe Biden been a disaster for families in Utah and across the country and simply put, we cannot afford to lose the 2024 election.

"We need a leader who can build coalitions, win, and strengthen and unify our nation. That candidate is Ron DeSantis and I am proud to endorse him for president of the United States."

Utah State lawmakers to announce their endorsement of DeSantis:

Senate President Stuart Adams Sen. Todd Weiler Sen. Jacob "Jake" Anderegg Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers Rep. Brady Brammer Rep. Candice Pierucci Rep. Christine Watkins Rep. Dan Johnson Rep. Jordan Teuscher Rep. Raymond Ward Rep. Stephanie Gricius Rep. Karen Peterson Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard

The breakdown of DeSantis endorsements to date:

99 Florida State legislators 50 New Hampshire State legislators 39 Iowa State legislators 20 Oklahoma State legislators 19 Michigan State legislators 19 North Carolina State legislators 15 South Carolina State legislators

DeSantis has been branching out from early primary states to Super Tuesday states, drawing a key endorsement from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting DeSantis, plans to invest $100 million on ground operations targeting the first 18 states — four early states plus Super Tuesday states — including paid staff such as state campaign directors. Door knocking is well underway in the first states and will start in Super Tuesday states this summer, with a goal of having 2,600 people out supporting the Florida governor by Labor Day.

"Nobody else is doing what we're doing as of this point," PAC spokeswoman Erin Perrine said.

"They know the name, but they don't necessarily know the man," she added. "We've seen that where we show people the man that we take away Trump supporters and that they come over to the DeSantis camp."