Tags: ron desantis | quinnipiac poll | 2024 | gop primary

Quinnipiac Poll: DeSantis at Lowest Point in Primary

By    |   Wednesday, 16 August 2023 04:14 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit a new low in Quinnipiac University's latest poll of the 2024 Republican presidential primaries released Wednesday.

Only 18% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters said they backed DeSantis in the stacked field, with former President Donald Trump receiving the support of a whopping 57% of respondents.

That's a significant change from earlier this year when the governor was at one point in striking distance of Trump.

In the same poll conducted in February, DeSantis stood at 36% to Trump's 42%. That margin narrowed to just 41% to 43%, respectively, when the field was narrowed to the top four candidates at the time.

But elsewhere in Quinnipiac's latest survey, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy scored 5% of support, former Vice President Mike Pence had 4%, and a trio of other candidates tied at 3% each.

The results come as the DeSantis campaign has told donors it is launching a campaign reset following dwindling poll numbers. Over a couple of weeks in late July, the campaign slashed over 40% of its original staff.

"Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," Generra Peck, then DeSantis' campaign manager, told Politico.

Peck has since been replaced as campaign manager for James Uthmeier, who previously served as DeSantis' gubernatorial chief of staff.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore is a writer at Newsmax based in Arlington, Virginia. He is an inaugural fellow at American Moment and previously served as chief editor of the New Conservatives publication.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
