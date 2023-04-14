MAGA PAC Jabs DeSantis With 'Pudding Fingers' Ad

A super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump on Friday released a new advertising campaign hitting his potential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, over claims about his allegedly unmannered eating habits.

The 30-second video, from MAGA Inc., shows The Telegraph headline, "Ron DeSantis 'ate pudding with his fingers,'" while a man in a suit eats pudding out of a cup with his fingers.

"Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don't belong, and we're not just talking about pudding," the ad's narrator says.

"DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements, like cutting Medicare, slashing Social Security, even raising our retirement age," it continues. "Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money. Oh, and somebody get this man a spoon."

The ad references a news story from earlier this year in which sources alleged that they witnessed DeSantis eating pudding "with three of his fingers" during a private flight in 2019.

MAGA Inc. has reportedly spent about $3 million on airtime on various news networks, including Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax, as part of its "3 Years" campaign hitting DeSantis over his voting to cut entitlements while a member of the U.S. House.