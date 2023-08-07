Report: Billionaire Donors Reject DeSantis Policies

Two billionaire donors to the presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis withdrew their support due to DeSantis' positions on abortion and the Parental Rights in Education Act, according to the Financial Times.

Ken Griffin, hedge fund chief executive and philanthropist, told Politico in November that he was prepared to support DeSantis' run for the presidency.

"I don't know what he's going to do. It's a huge personal decision," Griffin said, referring to DeSantis. "He has a tremendous record as governor of Florida, and our country would be well-served by him as president."

However, the Financial Times reported Monday that Griffin ended his financial support for DeSantis due to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, which bans discussion of gender and sexuality from curriculums.

"As the presidential campaigns unfold, I am assessing how the policies of each candidate will strengthen our democracy," Griffin told the Times in July.

"I care deeply about individual rights and freedom, economic policies that encourage prosperity and upward mobility, children having access to a high-quality education, ensuring our communities are safe, and a strong national defense that secures the future of the United States and its allies."

Nelson Peltz, an investor and former supporter of former President Donald Trump, ended his financial support for DeSantis after taking issue with DeSantis' position on abortion, according to the Financial Times.

"Nelson Peltz thinks that most of DeSantis's policies are acceptable, but his position on abortion is way too severe," an unidentified source said to be familiar with Peltz's thinking told the Times. "That may undermine Peltz's desire to financially support DeSantis as a candidate."

Petlz recently donated about $80,000 to a PAC supporting Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., one of DeSantis' rivals for the GOP nomination, according to CNBC.