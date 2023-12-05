×
Tags: ron desantis | nikki haley | reid super pac | president | donation

DeSantis Campaign Calls Out Haley for Taking Liberal Dollars

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 02:25 PM EST

The campaign for Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling out GOP primary rival Nikki Haley amid a report a liberal billionaire is promoting her candidacy for president with a $250,000 donation to her super PAC.

"It makes perfect sense that liberal Democrat billionaires would support Nikki Haley's bid for the White House, because she is a liberal," DeSantis for President press secretary Bryan Griffin wrote in a statement Tuesday, pointing to The New York Times report that top Democrat donor Reid Hoffman, a co-founder of LinkedIn, gave $250,000 to the Haley-aligned PAC.

"She would let corporations set immigration policy, roll out the red carpet for China, hike taxes on hardworking Americans, and require social media users to register with the government."

The Times reported that Hoffman is a frequent funder of anti-Trump candidates and causes, and DeSantis' campaign is battling Haley for the anti-Trump GOP primary vote.

"Ron DeSantis is bearing the banner of conservatism in this nomination contest and will defeat the swamp, starting with Nikki Haley," Griffin's statement concluded.

In addition to Hoffman's support, the Times noted never-Trumper JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had urged Democrats to back Haley in the GOP primary.

Hoffman political adviser Dmitri Mehlhorn confirmed to the Times that the pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund Inc. would accept the previously unreported Hoffman $250,000 cash. The PAC did not respond to the Times' requests for comment.

Among Hoffman's anti-Trump causes is his backing of E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump claiming he defamed her by denying her rape allegation.

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


