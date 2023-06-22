DeSantis: Kamala 'Best Impeachment Insurance' Biden Money Can Buy

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has led a vote to send talk of impeaching President Joe Biden to House committees, but Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis served in the House and knows it will be a challenge to move forward with impeachment.

Biden, 80, getting impeached by the House and removed after a Senate trial — a long shot anyway in a Democrat-held Senate — would have many fearing what would become a Kamala Harris administration, since she is his vice president.

"When he picked her for VP, a lot of people were like, Oh my, wow, why did he do that? because obviously she's got issues," DeSantis told a town hall in North Augusta, South Carolina, on Thursday.

"I kind of understand why he did it, because she's the best impeachment insurance money can buy. No matter what he does, no one wants Kamala.

"That's kind of where we are with that one."

Impeachment has become a political weapon and undermines the will of voters, legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax.

Dershowitz argued on behalf of former President Donald Trump in the first Senate impeachment trial and has repeatedly told Newsmax he urges the politicized justice under the Biden administration to cease its attempt to keep Trump from running again.

"I want to exercise my right to vote against him for a third time," Dershowitz has told Newsmax.