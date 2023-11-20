DeSantis: Trump Too Old, 'Father Time' Cometh

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a shot at former President Donald Trump over his age Sunday, stating the presidency is "not a job for an 80-year-old."

According to Politico, Trump, if elected, would be 78. Trump is approximately four years younger than President Joe Biden, 81, whose demeanor has raised concern in the highest of political circles for years. During the 2020 presidential election, David Axelrod, the former campaign adviser to Barack Obama, accused Biden of "Mr. Magooing his way" through the Democrat primary.

But unlike Biden, DeSantis accused Trump, who has been jetsetting across the U.S. for trials or campaign appearances, as not being the same guy from 2015 and 2016.

"This is not the same guy as the Trump in 2015 and '16. That Trump would show up on the debate stage, he would barnstorm," DeSantis declared during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. "Now he's wedded to the teleprompter, he's not willing to debate, and he's running on many of the same things he promised to do in 2016 and didn't deliver."

"Look, when you get to this point," the 45-year-old governor of Florida stated, "the presidency is not a job for somebody that's pushing 80-years old. I just think that that's something that has been shown with Joe Biden. Father Time is undefeated. Donald Trump is not exempt from any of that."