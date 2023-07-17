DeSantis: Biden 'Horrendous' on Israel, the Left's 'Scapegoat'

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to end President Joe Biden's "horrendous treatment of Israel" — perhaps on cue with "antisemitism" purveyors within the Democratic Party, he said Monday.

"Here's the thing: No one has to like every country's policies or whatever — and I get there's criticism you can make — but when you devote all of your attention and energy to focusing on this one little country, the only Jewish state in the world, what does that say about you?" DeSantis told the Daily Mail on the sidelines of the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Summit.

"Why are you excusing or don't care about all these other things in the world — you only care about that — to me, that's rooted in antisemitism."

DeSantis denounced the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement as a product of the left and an open attempt to make Israel a "scapegoat" and diminish its influence as the No. 1 U.S. security ally amid decades of instability and war the Middle East.

"I think things like BDS are rooted in antisemitism," DeSantis continued. "And so we are not going to allow people on the left to scapegoat the world's only Jewish state."

DeSantis vows, if elected president, to "toss aside Biden's horrendous treatment of Israel."

"We will reestablish an iron-clad relationship between the United States and Israel," he said, "and that means things like butting out of their internal affairs. It means things like being tough on Iran. The era of appeasement against Iran is over.

"And then, of course, making sure that we're standing by their right to defend themselves."

DeSantis called anti-Israel Democrats in Congress continued attacks "deplorable," including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., saying Sunday that "Israel is a racist state."

"Israel is not racist — how ridiculous," DeSantis said. "They are the most free democratic country in the entire Middle East.

"Arab Israelis have a better standard of living than they would in any other place in the Middle East. They're really a beacon of freedom for this world to look at, and it's a country that's been under siege since the modern founding in 1948 and yet they continue to stand strong and they continue to advance."

The U.S. needs Israel as much as Israel needs the U.S., according to DeSantis.

"It's a unique relationship," he told the Daily Mail. "If you look at Israel, our society has really been birthed by what happened in the holy land thousands of years ago. We're a society based on Judeo-Christian principles, so there's a unique bond between our two countries, first and foremost.

"Second, they are our best security partner in the Middle East, bar none."

Not only should anti-Israel Democrats change their stance, but they also should call for peace and avoid more division.

"I think we have a great opportunity to have a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and really create a strong Middle East opposition to Iran — which is really, really good," DeSantis continued.

"And then we have a tremendous economic relationship. There is more innovation being done per capita in Israel than any other place in the entire world.

"As governor of Florida, we've tapped into that, developed great relationships, but I think that it's important for our country to be able to continue these relationships."