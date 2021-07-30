DeSantis Joins Governors Supporting Overturn of Roe V. Wade

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. joined 10 other Republican governors Thursday in supporting Mississippi’s efforts to overturn two high-profiled abortion cases, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

DeSantis and his fellow governors want states to be able to ban abortion and regulate the procedure in ways not currently allowed, Axios said.

The governors, in a Thursday brief, argued the Supreme Court should reconsider past decisions on the 1973 case Roe v. Wade and the 1992 case Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey.

Roe established the constitutional right to an abortion nationally, and Casey made it easier for states to legally pass some abortion regulations.

"The Court’s decisions in Roe and Casey are prime examples of invading an area that has not been committed to the Federal Government and remains reserved to the States," the brief reads, the Times reported.

The brief also said that overturning the two decisions would give the issue "back to the people," who then could vote for leaders who represent their views.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority offers the best chance Republicans have had to take on abortion rights.

In the brief, DeSantis joined Govs. Kay Ivey, R-Ala.; Douglas Ducey, R-Ariz.; Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; Brad Little, R-Idaho; Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa; Michael Parsons, R-Mo.; Greg Gianforte, R-Mont.; Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

The governors' brief also said that overturning the two cases would "lower the proverbial temperature in these debates" and allow America's various viewpoints to better shape abortion policy, the Times said.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, former senior director for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, took issue with that last point.

"@GovRonDeSantis is an anti-abortion extremist who doesn’t think I have the capacity or deserve the right to make decisions about my body or pregnancy. Also it wouldn’t 'lower the temperature' Governor — it would strip away my bodily autonomy," Eskamani tweeted.

In another brief Thursday, 228 GOP members of Congress urged the court to uphold Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy -- and overturn Roe along the way if necessary.

A new Guttmacher Institute report said more abortion restrictions have been enacted across the U.S. this year than in any other.

Florida’s Manatee County commissioner recently proposed a bill that would limit or ban abortions there, even though Manatee has no abortion facilities. More than three dozen pro-choice advocates protested outside the county administration building on Tuesday, Spectrum News reported.