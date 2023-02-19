DeSantis Talks About Moving Feds Out of DC Beltway

A rare get-to-know-him interview with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has revealed some "drain the swamp" thinking by a potential challenger to former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

"Too much power has accumulated in D.C. and the result is a detached administrative state that rules over us and imposes its will on us," DeSantis told Saleno Zito, who conducted a day-in-life interview with the popular governor for the Washington Examiner and the New York Post.

"While there are a host of things that need to be done to re-constitutionalize government, parceling out federal agencies to other parts of the country could help reduce the negative effects of this accumulation of power."

The remarks are similar to Trump's "drain the swamp" mantra and even echo some of the Trump administration's actions seeking to move federal agencies to middle America. Staffers did not like moving away from where the consolidated power is, according to Politico.

Zito's walk-along interview with DeSantis showed hints of his looming 2024 presidential campaign, including many Florida well-wishers urging him to run.

Later this month, DeSantis is capitalizing on his COVID-19 pandemic response popularity with his memoir "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

Sources have said DeSantis has ostensibly made a decision to run for president, but will continue to wait until May, if not August.

The March-April legislative session in Florida figures to help DeSantis move a lot of his agenda through, as Republicans have gained large majorities in the state House and state Senate.

"People basically say, 'Well, yeah, you got to do it,' so it's funny, it's interesting with the whole COVID stuff," DeSantis told Zito. "As that was happening and we got into the fall, particularly after November '22, people just started creating this [presidential campaign-style] merchandise.

"I had nothing to do with any of it."

Polls have shown DeSantis as the clear second choice for the GOP nomination. Trump still holds more than a 15-point edge on the field, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average:

Trump 45.6%. DeSantis 30.2%. Former Vice President Mike Pence 6.4%. Haley 4.6%.

Others showing at least 1% support include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and Tim Scott, R-S.C.