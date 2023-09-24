×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | gitmo | prisoner | forced feeding

NY Times Review Backs DeSantis' Rejection of Gitmo Torture Tale

By    |   Sunday, 24 September 2023 04:16 PM EDT

The New York Times has reviewed allegations tying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to forced feeding of hunger strikers at Guantanamo Bay and found "no evidence to back up the claims" of detainee Mansoor Adayfi.

The Times interviewed 40 people for the report published Sunday and discovered no one who could refute DeSantis' public denials of any forced feeding of detainees.

"That's not true," DeSantis said last March of the allegations leveled against him. "I was a junior officer. I didn't have the authority to authorize anything. There may have been a commander who would have done feeding if someone was going to die, but that is not something I would have even had the authority to do.

"What I saw, because there was a media narrative that they were being mistreated in Gitmo, what I saw was basically a professional run prison."

Retired Air Force Col. Morris Davis, who served the Gitmo chief prosecutor when DeSantis visited the prison, echoed that to the Times.

"He was just too junior and too inexperienced and too green to have had any substantial role," Davis said.

The whole Adayfi narrative of DeSantis even witnessing forced feedings was debunked by retired Navy Capt. Patrick McCarthy.

"Ron DeSantis was never in a position to witness the enteral feeding of detainees, or in the position to participate in an enteral feeding," McCarthy told the Times, one of the few with knowledge of DeSantis' duties to comment on the record. "Nor was he in the position to witness or participate in the mistreatment of any detainees."

Lawyers would not have been present for feedings, according to retired Army Col. Mike Bumgarner to the Times.

"There is no way in the world that could have occurred," he said. "They would have never let a lawyer there."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The New York Times has reviewed allegations tying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to forced feeding of hunger strikers at Guantanamo Bay and found "no evidence to back up the claims" of detainee Mansoor Adayfi.
ron desantis, gitmo, prisoner, forced feeding
298
2023-16-24
Sunday, 24 September 2023 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved