DeSantis Taunts Newsom: Challenge Joe Biden

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to "stop pussyfooting around" and challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination.

DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate for 2024, took aim at Newsom's record during a budget signing event in response to Newsom's challenge for a televised debate.

"It's interesting, he's got huge problems in his state," DeSantis said. "We all know that. You see it in San Francisco, you see it in LA, you see it in the people fleeing. California, from its inception, gained population every single year until he became governor.

"California was probably the height of opportunity for middle-class Americans for many, many decades in this country. No one would leave there. People were drawn to there. And yet, he's the first governor that's overseen a massive exodus out of California."

DeSantis said it's understandable if people move from Minnesota to Florida for better winter weather, but the same can't be said for those moving from California to Florida.

"You're not doing it because of the weather," DeSantis said, noting that southern California likely has the best weather in the country. "You're doing it because the place is so mismanaged and ill-governed that you just can't take it anymore."

Claiming Newsom has a "real, serious fixation on the state of Florida," DeSantis then addressed the challenge for a debate more directly.

"What I would tell him is stop pussyfooting around," DeSantis said. "Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it, or are you just going to sit on the sidelines and chirp? So why don't you throw your hat in the ring, and then we'll go ahead and talk about what's happening."

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Newsom said he would agree to a debate with DeSantis moderated by the Fox News host.

"I'm all in. Count on it," Newsom said, according to The Hill.

"You would do a two-hour debate with Ron DeSantis?" Hannity asked.

"Make it three," Newsom said. "I would do it one day's notice with no notes. I look forward to that."

Tensions have flared between DeSantis and Newsom after the Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed the state flew a dozen migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to Sacramento, California.