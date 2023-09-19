DeSantis Aiming for $2 Gas by 2025

"We want to give people relief at the pump. Gas is almost $4 a gallon nationally. In 2025, we're shooting for $2 a gallon, and that means you've got to let people do their jobs," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on the Fox Business Network's "Varney & Co. "

DeSantis is anticipated to unveil his energy proposal on Wednesday. His remarks coincide with the recent surge in gasoline prices, which reached an average of $3.88 earlier this week, marking an increase of approximately 20 cents compared to last year, reported The Hill.

"We need to embrace the resources that we have, both in terms of hydrocarbons but also in terms of having an auto industry that makes sense," he added.

According to AAA's data, gasoline prices in states like California, Washington, Nevada, Hawaii, and Oregon are notably higher, exceeding $4.00 per gallon. Conversely, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, and South Carolina report average gas prices below $3.50 per gallon. In Florida, the average gasoline price is around $3.70 per gallon.

Current gas prices remain lower than in June of the previous year when the national average price spiked to $5.01 per gallon.

"[President Joe] Biden's energy policy benefits China, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela," DeSantis said. "We're going to restore energy dominance. We're going to be so dominant that all those hostile regimes are going to have a disadvantage, and that's, I think, what the American people want," he said.

Florida has experienced a surge in gas prices and an unprecedented heatwave during the past few months. The state was also struck by a severe hurricane towards the end of August. Additionally, two major insurance companies withdrew from the Sunshine State, citing the escalating weather hazards.