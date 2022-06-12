DeSantis Adds $10.2M in May to $124M War Chest — 12 Times More Than Top Dem

If fundraising is any indication of November midterm success, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to trounce his future Democrat opponent, because that is what he is doing in fundraising.

DeSantis raised as much in the month of May alone ($10.2 million) as his next closest Democrat primary candidate Charlie Crist has total in his election war chest ($10.2 million), adding just $1 million in May, the Tallahassee Democrat reported Sunday. Crist's Democrat gubernatorial primary challenger Nikki Fried has $6.9 million, raising just $302,528 in May.

DeSantis' total $124 million war chest is more than 12 times as large as Crist's, nearly 18 times as large as Fried's, and greater than seven times as much as those two top Democrats combined.

The big money is rolling in for DeSantis from 42 billionaire donors, including Palm Beach billionaire Charles B. Johnson, who donated $100,000 in May, according to the report.

The largest donor was the Republican Governors Association, which sent DeSantis $1,250,000 in May, as Florida will be a key state to hold in the gubernatorial midterms this November.

Another North Palm Beach resident, Walter Buckley Jr., donated $500,000 in May, according to the report.