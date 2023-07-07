Report: DeSantis Touts Helping Iowa After Iowa Said No Need

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' June 5 tweet stated how "proud" he was to deploy personnel and assist Iowa following a disastrous building collapse in Davenport.

According to a report from NBC News on Friday, however, a public records request shows that more than 10 hours earlier, the mission had been canceled and Iowa had informed DeSantis' administration that its assistance, though appreciated, was no longer needed.

On June 5, at 8:06 p.m. EDT, DeSantis took to Twitter and wrote: "At the request of Iowa, I've directed @FLSERT and @myFDOT to deploy personnel to assist in the ongoing recovery in Davenport following the recent building collapse.

"We are proud to help the people of Iowa," the tweet concluded.

The governor had been responding to a June 4 request for assistance sent to both Florida and Wisconsin from the administration of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. The request was to aid in a recovery effort after a six-story building had collapsed in Davenport, leaving three people dead.

Public records showed that Florida was scheduled to send six structural specialists and specialized equipment on June 5. However, according to the NBC News report, Iowa had alerted Florida early that morning that Scott County — where Davenport is located — no longer needed assistance.

"Copy on the mission being cancelled," Erik Sanchez, an emergency response official with the city of Miami, wrote in an email to a dozen emergency management officials at 9:44 a.m. EDT. Sanchez also wrote that "2 of my guys" had already left for Iowa before getting word of the mission's cancellation, but that a third official wouldn't be flying out.

"We are in agreement that [the two Florida officials] will arrive and get in touch with the [point of contact] over there to find out if they have any immediate needs," the email stated. "At that point, if there is nothing else, we will coordinate to bring them back."

At 1:04 p.m. EDT, Miami-Dade County Rescue Lt. Jeff Rouse confirmed in a follow-up email that Scott County was "rescinding" its request and wrote, "Please immediately notify your personnel not to deploy if they have not already done so."

Despite that second email being sent more than seven hours earlier, DeSantis took to Twitter and praised Florida's involvement in the collapsed building's recovery effort.

NBC News reported that Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) confirmed its original request for assistance was to aid in recovering three individuals who went missing after the building's collapse, and that they had rescinded the request upon finding those individuals, all of whom had perished.

Lucinda Parker, HSEMD's public information officer, said Thursday that "HSEMD learned on the morning of June 5 that the last of the three missing people had been located during the previously late evening/early morning hours." Parker also said by email that she wasn't certain of the exact time a phone call to cancel the mission had gone out, but that it was made "early that morning."

DeSantis' press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, tweeted Friday morning that the NBC News report "was a lie by omission" from one of its writers, Matt Dixon.

"[Dixon] knew it was a lie, and he published the lie," Redfern wrote. "Iowa modified the mission. Just because a mission was modified does not mean the entire mission was cancelled.

"Iowa asked for assistance, and Florida responded," he added, and included a screenshot of an email from Florida mutual aid coordinator Chastity Brown, sent June 5 at 9:36 a.m. EDT.

Brown's email stated: "I have corresponded with our EM counter parts in Iowa this morning" and they "will accept any FDOT and USAR personnel that are currently in Iowa or in the air enroute for operational periods through mid to late week."

"Iowa has requested that any assets that have yet to leave the state of Florida now remain in Florida," the email continued. "Therefore: if you have personnel that are set to deploy out today please do not deploy and retain those personnel in Florida."

Brown's email added that the state of Iowa "understands that travel costs for those remaining in Florida have already been encumbered and will require reimbursement." It also said the "Iowa EM team thanks Florida for the willingness to assist and has apologized for the last minute modifications."

Original reimbursement cost estimates for the mission were $300,000, but had jumped to $472,431 by June 4, according to the NBC News report. John Kohnke, an official in the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, emailed two days later that the estimates would have to be readjusted again because the mission was "cut short and/or canceled."

Parker said that Iowa has not yet received a cost reimbursement request from Florida, nor did it have a comprehensive estimate tied to the June request.