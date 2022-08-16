Florida Is 'Where Woke Goes To Die,' DeSantis Says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated Tuesday that Florida is “the place where woke goes to die.”

During remarks about the state’s education system, DeSantis committed to continuing to oppose the trends of teaching Critical Race Theory and radical gender ideology in schools.

“Obviously in the classroom we’ve battled a lot of ideologies. What I’ve said is the state of Florida is the place where woke goes to die. We are not going to let this state descend into some type of woke dumpster fire. We’re going to be following common sense, we’re going to be following facts,” DeSantis said.

“I think these schools of education and the specific way they go about, I don’t think is the right way to do it. I don’t think these schools have proven to be effective. I think what you do is you get people that have proficiency in core academic disciplines, then you have them go in. But trying to teach them at certain schools of education, I think that’s been overtaken by ideology. I think that’s a turn-off for a lot of people,” the governor continued.

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education bill, which banned instruction regarding sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to third grade.

“Our mantra has been, in our schools, to educate kids, not indoctrinate kids. what we’re doing is saying that teaching is not about learning ‘education in college or university,’ it’s really about having proficiency in subjects, then learning on the ground about how to do it,” DeSantis said.