DeSantis Pours Cold Water on Musk's 3rd-Party Launch

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he agrees with Elon Musk that Washington — GOP lawmakers included — needs to be overhauled, but said creating a third political party is not the way to do it.

Instead, DeSantis said the tech billionaire and former chief of the Department of Government Efficiency should champion a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

DeSantis made the comments at a press conference on education in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday following Musk's announcement of the America Party over the weekend.

"I think Washington needs to be overhauled 100%, but I just don't think a third party is going to do it," DeSantis said, adding that the plan would backfire against Republicans.

"That would likely end up meaning the Democrats would win all the competitive Senate, House races," DeSantis said. "I'm a Republican, you know? I don't want to see that happen."

The announcement from Musk on Saturday followed President Donald Trump's signature on the Big Beautiful Bill, which the CEO of Tesla opposed. Musk panned Republican lawmakers for supporting the bill, which Musk contends will inflate the national debt.

DeSantis said he agreed with Musk that there is a "problem in the Republican Party with these D.C. congressmen."

"They always run saying there's out-of-control spending and they're going to spend less, and they never do it," DeSantis said. He added, "there is a lot of frustration with the gap between the rhetoric and their district and the performance once they get into D.C."

Instead, DeSantis suggested Musk should throw his weight behind a state-driven effort to force a constitutional amendment that Congress pass a balanced budget, saying Musk would have a "monumental impact" on getting 34 state legislatures to sign onto that.

That and congressional term limits would have a far greater impact than a third party, the termed-out governor said.

"You can do both of those things. but I think if you did that all of a sudden, that moves the needle on both of those issues," DeSantis said.