DeSantis: 'Little Elf' Fauci Should Be Tossed 'Across the Potomac'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci and said someone needs to "grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."

DeSantis made his remark during a "Keep Florida Free" Republican event in Seminole County on Wednesday, according to the Washington Examiner.

"I'm just sick of seeing him. I know he says he's gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac," DeSantis said on Wednesday.

Fauci, a top infectious disease expert, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service, according to the Associated Press.

Fauci, who gained national recognition during the pandemic, currently serves as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

"I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles "the honor of a lifetime."

According to the Examiner, Fauci, 81, said he's been the target of a number of threats. He and his family were provided a federal security detail in April of 2020.