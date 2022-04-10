Poll: If Trump Doesn't Run in 2024, DeSantis Wins Texas

A CWS Poll shows that if the 2024 primary election were held today and former President Donald Trump did not run, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would win.



The poll, which contacted 678 likely Republican primary voters in Texas, asked, "if former President Donald Trump declines to participate in the 2024 Presidential Primary, and your remaining candidates were Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Nikki Haley, and Kristi Noem, for whom would you vote?"



Respondents overwhelmingly chose DeSantis with 48% of the vote. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz fell behind him with 19% of the vote.



But the poll also asked, "if the upcoming 2024 Republican Primary for president were held today, and the candidates were Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Nikki Haley, and Kristi Noem, for whom would you vote?"



The poll dictated that a number of respondents, at 46%, said they would vote for Trump if the primary were held today. But trailing behind him with second-highest results was DeSantis at 20%.



Additionally, one Twitter poll conducted by the Daily Wire's Matt Walsh found that when asked, "who would you prefer in 2024," a resounding 70.8% on Sunday evening pointed toward DeSantis, and 29.2% voted Trump.