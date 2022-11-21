Harvard/Harris Poll: DeSantis Edging Closer to Trump Nationally

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is closing in on former President Donald Trump in a new poll of prospective 2024 Republican presidential candidates released on Monday.

The survey, from Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies and The Harris Poll, found that support for DeSantis has grown by 11 percentage points from a poll conducted last month. Support for Trump, who officially announced his intent to seek the GOP nomination last week, has fallen by nine points, though he remains the top potential candidate among Republicans.

Trump: 46%.

DeSantis: 28%.

Mike Pence: 7%.

Ted Cruz: 3%.

Nikki Haley: 2%.

Not sure/Don't know: 10%.

No other potential candidate garnered more than 1% support.

"Month after month DeSantis has been rising and now he is cutting significantly into Trump," Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, told The Hill. "If they both run, this will be quite a race and Trump could well lose."

The poll found no change in support for potential Democrat candidates for president, with President Joe Biden holding a strong lead over the second-top candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden: 35%.

Harris: 13%.

Bernie Sanders: 9%.

Pete Buttigieg: 6%.

Hillary Clinton: 6%.

Don't know or unsure: 11%.

In hypothetical head-to-head races, Trump holds more support than Biden at 44% to 42% and against Harris at 47% to 40%. DeSantis polls even with Biden, each receiving 43%, and a slight advantage over Harris at 42% to 39%.

Harvard CAPS and Harris Poll surveyed 2,212 registered voters from November 16-17, 2022 with no margin of error given.