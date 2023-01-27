Super PAC Backing DeSantis Organizing Ground Game in New Hampshire

A super PAC supporting Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for president will be collecting signatures this Saturday of those interested in volunteering in an effort to bolster the group's ground team in New Hampshire.

The Hill reported that the group, Ron to the Rescue, will be at the annual New Hampshire GOP meeting in Salem. The super PAC is also planning to release a list of former New Hampshire elected officials who are backing DeSantis over former President Donald Trump.

"This is what I would call our opening salvo in New Hampshire," said John Thomas, a GOP consultant who founded Ron to the Rescue.

The group will have a booth at the state GOP meeting where staff and volunteers will also be handing out DeSantis T-shirts and bumper stickers.

Thomas said the Ron to the Rescue effort at the meeting has been planned for about two months.

It will come as Trump is slated to speak at the state GOP meeting on Saturday.

"We are excited to welcome President Trump back to the Granite State to be the keynote speaker at our 2023 annual meeting," The Washington Times quoted state GOP Chair Stephen Stepanek as saying. "President Trump has long been a strong defender of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary status and we are excited that he will join us to deliver remarks to our members."

The Hill noted that a University of New Hampshire poll showed DeSantis with 42% support from likely GOP primary voters and Trump with 30%.

A national Premise poll, released on Thursday, showed 59% of Republican respondents said they support Trump, compared to 24% who said they backed DeSantis.