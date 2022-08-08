DeSantis Launches Stump Tour for Trump Candidates, Aiming for GOP MIdterm Unity

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, often called a potential candidate for the White House in 2024, is going outside his own midterm gubernatorial campaign to stump for America First Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. In doing so, he's throwing his support behind candidates endorsed by another big name bandied about for '24: Donald Trump.

The "Unite & Win Rally" tour headlined by DeSantis is being put on by Turning Point Action, the lobbying arm founded by Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, a group designed to reach young conservative voters. Both Trump and DeSantis have been featured speakers at Turning Point events.

DeSantis' first national stumping event will be Sunday in Phoenix, for GOP gubernatorial-nominee Kari Lake and GOP Senate-nominee Blake Masters — who just both won their primaries last week behind Trump's endorsements.

Then, the following Friday, DeSantis will also head to Pittsburgh, to stump for GOP gubernatorial-nominee Doug Mastriano, and Youngstown, Ohio, to stump for GOP Senate-nominee J.D. Vance.

"Gov. DeSantis is America's governor and one of the most popular leaders in America," Kirk told Fox News. "He has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters.

"That he is willing to throw the full weight of his support behind Kari, Blake, and J.D. tells you everything you need to know about these incredible candidates who I endorse and support 100%."

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., one of the few remaining Republicans to vote to impeach Trump told The New York Times that DeSantis is aligning with Trump for the midterms and potentially the 2024 presidential campaign.

"I think that Ron DeSantis has lined himself up almost entirely with Donald Trump, and I think that's very dangerous," Cheney told the Times.

Republicans are eager to accept support from Trump and arguably the most popular GOP governor in the U.S., however.

Trump won nearly 70% support in a straw poll at this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas on Saturday. DeSantis drew 24% support with Trump in the field, but he received 65% support in a straw poll that did not include Trump. Donald Trump Jr. was second at 8% in that poll.

DeSantis has yet to officially announce a 2024 run; Trump, for his part, has also withheld an official announcement, though he frequently hints at the likelihood of his candidacy at political rallies.