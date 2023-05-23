DeSantis Tweaks Twitter Handle Amid 2024 Speculation

Inching toward an expected 2024 presidential bid, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis updated his Twitter handle.

DeSantis dropped "FL" from his personal campaign account, as did his campaign team.

The changes come before DeSantis' expected entry into the Republican president primary, after months of trips to early primary states and media appearances.

According to The Hill, DeSantis is set to file paperwork for his candidacy before his scheduled meeting with Miami donors sometime this week.

In a Real Clear Politics polling average, DeSantis has about 19.6% of the Republican 2024 primary vote; former President Donald Trump is averaging 56.3%.