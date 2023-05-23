×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | donald trump | 2024

DeSantis Tweaks Twitter Handle Amid 2024 Speculation

By    |   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 12:41 PM EDT

Inching toward an expected 2024 presidential bid, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis updated his Twitter handle.

DeSantis dropped "FL" from his personal campaign account, as did his campaign team

The changes come before DeSantis' expected entry into the Republican president primary, after months of trips to early primary states and media appearances.

According to The Hill, DeSantis is set to file paperwork for his candidacy before his scheduled meeting with Miami donors sometime this week.

In a Real Clear Politics polling average, DeSantis has about 19.6% of the Republican 2024 primary vote; former President Donald Trump is averaging 56.3%.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Inching toward an expected 2024 presidential bid, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis updated his Twitter handle.
ron desantis, donald trump, 2024
103
2023-41-23
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 12:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved