DeSantis Ahead of Trump in 2024 Cash

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has amassed more cash for a potential 2024 presidential campaign than former President Donald Trump, according to USA Today.

The political action committee Friends of Ron DeSantis raised about $226 million from January 2018 to this March and spent about $140 million during that time, leaving the PAC with about $86 million.

Trump's presidential campaign raised about $18 million and spent a little over $4 million, leaving him with just under $14 million in cash according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. His political action committee, Save America, ended 2022 with about $18 million in cash, which when combined with his campaign cash gives Trump a total of about $32 million.

When federal super PACs are taken into account, DeSantis remains ahead. His super PAC, Never Back Down, raised about $30 million in its first month, but having launched in March there are few FEC records available, according to NBC News. Trump's own super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., had about $54 million in cash at the end of 2022, which is the most recent data available from the FEC.

In total, DeSantis has about $116 million in cash, while Trump has about $86 million. However, some campaign finance experts note that much of DeSantis' funds are in a Florida PAC that may present problems if used in a presidential campaign.