DeSantis Snags Endorsement from Fla. Rep Laurel Lee

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 10:33 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has received a new endorsement from a member of his state's congressional delegation, Rep. Laurel Lee, who served as secretary of state during his tenure.

The endorsement was announced Tuesday by the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC.

"As Ron DeSantis' Secretary of State, I had the honor of witnessing firsthand his unparalleled leadership under pressure, his character, and his commitment to core conservative principles," Lee said in her endorsement.

"Our country is in crisis, and it is time Americans learn what Floridians already know: Ron DeSantis' conservative principles, proven track record, and his commitment to our country are exactly what we need in a leader," she wrote.

Lee's endorsement was the first for DeSantis from the Florida congressional delegation. The governor, who has yet to announce he is running for 2024 GOP presidential nomination, has nonetheless been seeking endorsements from state Republicans after former President Donald Trump began racking them up, according to multiple reports.

Trump has been endorsed by GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz, Ann Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Byron Donalds, and Greg Steube.

Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has received a new endorsement from a member of his state's congressional delegation, Rep. Laurel Lee, who served as secretary of state during his tenure.
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 10:33 PM
