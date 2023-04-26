Charlie Kirk Criticizes DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is not coming across as "strong or confident," while former President Donald Trump is showing strength, according to radio host and Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk.

"I say this as a friend of Ron DeSantis," Kirk said on his radio program recently, reported Mediaite. "He's had a bad month and a half. He has not come across as strong or confident. His team would disagree with what I'm saying. I'm just telling you what the grassroots are saying. I see your emails."

Kirk also said DeSantis seems like a "scripted politician where people right now want a fighter in a time of widespread weakness. Donald Trump is coming across as strong and Ron DeSantis is not."

Kirk's comments came while he was debating the need for a full GOP primary, rather than only focusing on one candidate, and said it's a good idea for DeSantis to run in the primaries or participate in the debates.

"And as we are progressing, Donald Trump is gaining steam, not decreasing with steam," Kirk said, adding that as far as DeSantis is concerned, it's "better to run and lose and not be forgotten. There will be another hot thing in Florida by 2028."

Kirk also said DeSantis is getting bad advice.

"Some of the advice that Ron DeSantis is receiving is, well, you know, 'Don't get into the gutter. Don't get into the fight that Donald Trump will win best,'" Kirk said. "There's some truth — at the same time, are you going to engage at all? You see — the Republican primary, is it ending before it's beginning?"