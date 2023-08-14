×
Tags: ron desantis | disney | bob iger | lawsuit | florida | political | retaliation

DeSantis Pushes CEO Bob Iger to Drop Disney Lawsuit

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 05:40 PM EDT

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said that Disney CEO Bob Iger should "drop the lawsuit" accusing him of political retaliation.

Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis accusing the governor of working on passing legislation specifically targeting the company with a "desire to punish" Disney after the company issued a statement condemning the state's recent education law.

"They're suing the state of Florida. They're going to lose that lawsuit," DeSantis told CNBC's "Last Call" in an interview that will air on Monday evening.

When asked what he would tell Iger, DeSantis said, "So what I would say is, drop the lawsuit."

He went on to say that Florida "is a great place to do business," and said, "Your competitors all do very well here, Universal, SeaWorld. They have not had the same special privileges as you have. So all we want to do is treat everybody the same, and let's move forward. I'm totally fine with that. But I'm not fine with giving extraordinary privileges, you know, to one special company at the exclusion of everybody else."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
