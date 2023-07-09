DeSantis Fights for Death Penalty After Parkland Shooter Lives

Florida is set to execute its seventh death-row inmate under GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and anti-capital punishment activists are claiming the state is picking up the pace to make a political case for president.

"This is bluster for DeSantis," Death Penalty Action co-founder Abe Bonowitz told USA Today.

"He needs a way to equate himself with Trump on this issue. It's all about looking for help with certain parts of the base."

Former President Donald Trump executed a record 13 federal death-row inmates in his last six months in office and executed more in four years than anyone since President Grover Cleveland in 1896, according to the report.

But Florida conservatives and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas victims' families and survivors are outraged at school shooter Nikolas Cruz getting life in prison instead of the death penalty after he slaughtered 17 staffs and staff.

"That was a miscarriage of justice that did not honor the victims and the families, and all that they went through," DeSantis said last year before pushing through new law.

Michael Shulman, the father of slain teacher and coach Scott Beigel, 35, said the "system failed" because Florida once had a law requiring unanimous decisions for executions. DeSantis has since signed a law allowing a 8-4 supermajority to deliver a death sentence over life in prison.

"The fact that I have to share my world with you is disgusting," Shulman said, addressing Cruz in his statement, according to ABC News. "The fact that I have to breathe the same air you breathe is reprehensible."

During debate on changing the vote standard, Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, said an execution is no cause for celebration.

"It's a very sad day to me," Baxley said, "but at the same time, if we're going to have accountability, you have to have something that happens where you ultimately pay with your life if you ignore all the bounds."

Florida has 293 death-row inmates, some still there since the 1970s, according to USA Today.

DeSantis has also signed law allowing convicted child rapists to be eligible for the death penalty, which might conflict with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2008 that found the death penalty was unconstitutional if the victim(s) did not die.

DeSantis' state law might be used to help overrule that ruling with a conservative court as brought forward by Trump.

"Factors deciding death warrants include the complete exhaustion of remaining appeals and the egregiousness of the crime(s) committed," DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern wrote in a statement to USA Today.

"The procedure is far more complicated – and involves many more people and resources – than is commonly understood."

While activists are attempting to attack a conservative presidential candidate for following the law and making law, the rate of executions is a function of the COVID-19 pandemic having stalled some proceedings in the lengthy process.

All four of the men executed in Florida this year have been living on taxpayer dollars on death row for more than 30 years.

The average time on Florida's death row is nearly 23 years, according to the Florida Corrections Department.

"DeSantis' moves on the death penalty are a microcosm of a larger political debate going on and the trend toward deep partisanship," Northeastern University School of Law's Daniel Medwed told USA Today. "The people on the right are trying to show they're tough on crime and those on the left are showing their openness to criminal justice reform.

"The death penalty is really the tip of the spear in this fight."

A majority of Americans (55%) favor the death penalty for murderers versus those who believe their lives should be spared (42%), according to the Gallup Poll last October.

Related Stories: