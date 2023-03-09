DeSantis Memoir Outsells Trump, Obama, Clinton

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making waves with his newly released memoir, selling more copies in its first week than former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump before their presidential bids.

According to the Daily Mail, DeSantis sold 94,284 copies of his book "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" in its first week of release on Feb. 28. That is more than 27,500 books than the runner-up for a pre-presidential announcement book.

Obama's "The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream" which was released in 2006, tallied 66,766 purchases in its initial week, while Trump's 2016 book "Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America" saw 27,686 sales, reported the Daily Mail.

Trump's book was sixth overall — behind Ben Carson (3), Vice President Mike Pence (4), and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — when compared to the first-week sales of politicians who wrote before announcing a presidential run.

In the first week of release, Carson racked up 37,924 copies with his book "A More Perfect Union: What We the People Can Do to Reclaim Our Constitutional Liberties," and Pence's 2022 book "So Help Me God" saw nearly 37,600 copies sold, according to the Daily Mail.

DeSantis is touting his book while on tour — but remains noticeably silent on whether he plans to make a bid for the White House.

Most polls position him as a GOP frontrunner, second to Trump.

The Daily Mail reported DeSantis hosted a rally in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday, with over 1,000 supporters dancing to live music.

The governor gave remarks, signed copies, and took pictures with his fans.

DeSantis traveled to California's Reagan Library on Sunday and off to the early primary contest states of Iowa and Nevada over the weekend.

Per the Daily Mail, DeSantis' memoir outlines the governor's agenda and presidential platform. In it, he ushers the notion that the guiding principles governing his home state of Florida should be carried over to the rest of the nation.

Through his book, DeSantis presses on Americans' freedom from the COVID-19 restrictions and pushes back against the so-called "woke" and agenda-driven academia.

The New York Times listed his book as its No. 1 bestseller this week for print and e-book nonfiction, while Amazon Charts placed it as No. 1 most purchased, reported Business Insider.