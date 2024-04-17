WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ron desantis | communism | cuba | florida

Fla. Bill Mandates Teaching Evils of Communism

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 03:32 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed legislation that would mandate public schools teach kids as young as kindergartners about the evils of communism.

"The truth will set us free," DeSantis said in a press release. "We will not allow our students to live in ignorance, nor be indoctrinated by Communist apologists in schools. To the contrary, we will ensure students in Florida are taught the truth about the evils and dangers of Communism."

The bill, SB 1264, was signed on the 63rd anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, a failed attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro's dictatorship in Cuba.

DeSantis' office said the bill:

  • Adds to existing communist history standards with instruction on the history of communism in the United States and the tactics of communist movements.
  • Authorizes the newly established Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College to promote the importance of economic and individual freedoms as a means to advance human progress — specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean.
  • Enables the Florida Department of State, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Education, to recommend to the Legislature the creation of a Florida-based museum on the history of Communism and prepares students to withstand indoctrination on Communism at colleges and universities.

"It is vitally important that every student learns about the dangers of Communism," said Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. "I know firsthand the evils that communism brings, and I am proud to stand by Governor DeSantis as he signs this legislation to ensure Florida remains the bastion of freedom."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed legislation that would mandate public schools teach kids as young as kindergartners about the evils of communism.
Wednesday, 17 April 2024 03:32 PM
