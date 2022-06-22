×
Tags: ron desantis | casey desantis | florida | parents

Florida First Lady Aims to Mobilize a Million Mamas for DeSantis

casey desantis attends a news conference
Casey DeSantis (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 12:47 PM

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis announced Tuesday that she's launching a new initiative to get Sunshine State women involved in her husband’s bid for reelection and the state's growing parental rights movement.

"Mamas for DeSantis will work to support Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection campaign as a movement for Florida moms, grandmas, abuelas, nanas, and more to get involved in the re-election campaign," according to a press release. "With the goal of signing up a million mamas across the state of Florida, this initiative will be the largest movement of parents in Florida history."

The first lady's effort will use paid media, direct mail, digital advertising, and engagement events across the state, according to the release.

"I am proud to have Casey by my side, and I am grateful for the example she sets for our three children. And now, I am excited to work alongside her," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "We are working every day to make Florida the most pro-parent state in the nation, and Mamas for DeSantis gives a voice to mothers across the state."

Mamas for DeSantis will support the governor's recently unveiled DeSantis Education Agenda, which calls on school board candidates to pledge their support to student-first leadership.

"We need more moms and dads standing up for their kids and their communities," Casey DeSantis tweeted Monday. "I’m excited to see so much energy around the @RonDeSantisFL education agenda. I look forward to these leaders adding their voices to our students-first agenda."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
