Tags: ron desantis | campaign | support | donald trump | poll | 2024 election

Yahoo! News/YouGov Poll: Little Rise for DeSantis

Friday, 02 June 2023 10:56 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially launched his campaign for president last week, but that has yet to lead to a boost in support according to the latest poll from Yahoo! News/YouGov.

The survey, which was conducted after DeSantis made his announcement, shows former President Donald Trump still with a strong lead over his GOP rivals for the nomination.

Potential Republican primary voters were asked who, of the candidates that have launched campaigns, would they vote for if the election were held today:

  • Trump: 53%.
  • DeSantis: 25%.
  • Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley: 3%.
  • Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 3%.
  • South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: 3%.
  • Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 1%.
  • Conservative radio host Larry Elder: 1%.
  • Not sure: 10%.
  • Would not vote: 1%.

Yahoo! News notes that DeSantis previously garnered 28% support in a poll conducted in early May, when Trump was polling at 48%. In addition, the percentage of independents who said they would definitely not vote for DeSantis rose from 34% to 38%, and the number of GOP primary voters who said they will definitely vote for the governor fell from 55% to 47% during that same time.

Trump also edges out DeSantis on favorability with a rating of 83% compared to DeSantis's 77%.

In the broader survey, President Joe Biden comes out on top in head-to-head matchups with either opponent according to the poll, leading Trump among registered voters by 48% to 41% and DeSantis by 46% to 40%.

YouGov surveyed 1,520 adults across the U.S. from May 25-30, 2023, with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 02 June 2023 10:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

