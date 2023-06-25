DeSantis Teasing Border Policy in Campaign Ad

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is teasing his border policy announcement coming Monday, releasing a campaign video blasting President Joe Biden's "complete disaster" on the border.

Among the key policy points teased are securing the border through stopping the cartels, building the wall, and stopping the invasion of illegal border crossers.

"No excuses," the campaign ad finishes, a shot at former President Donald Trump, whom DeSantis frequently has criticized for having good policies but being unable to carry them through due to "excuses."

DeSantis is heading to Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday morning to unveil his 2024 GOP presidential primary campaign border policy.

DeSantis announced a coalition of 90 sheriffs to do the work Biden, border czar Vice President Kamala Harris, and his Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Alexander Mayorkas have failed to do.

DeSantis' campaign is planning a series of policy outlines, starting with Monday's border policy.

Thus far, DeSantis has been hailing his Florida success in making his pitch to Republican primary voters and now he is going to be setting his national platform.

Among his actions on immigration as Florida's governor: