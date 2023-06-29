DeSantis Campaign: 'No Amount of Lying' Can Spin 'Bidenomics' Reality

The campaign for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has released a video critiquing President Joe Biden's "Bidenomics," alongside a tweet accusing him of "lying."

"BIDENOMICS = everybody pays more," the DeSantis War Room Twitter account tweeted Thursday, releasing the presidential campaign video one day after Biden's hailing of his economy in a Chicago campaign event.

"No amount of lying can change that, @JoeBiden."

Using media reports, DeSantis' campaign video contrasts the claims made by Biden in hailing his "Bidenomics" — a modern-day Democrat attempt to stake claim to the opposite of the "Reaganomics" of the 1980s.

The DeSantis campaign took a red pen and a highlighter to the "Bidenomics" memo released Monday.

The video alternated between Biden's words and news reports:

Biden: "We have a plan that's turning things around incredibly quickly."

Reporter: "Americans are feeling the economic pressures at home."

Reporter: "We were initially told inflation will be transitory."

Biden: "Bidenomics is working."

Reporter: "Inflation costs the average family about $7,000 extra."

Reporter: "The inflation fight far from over."

Biden: "Make sure every American has the training and education to participate in this new economy."

Reporter: "Workers actually don't have that much bargaining power."

Reporter: "Weekly earnings are now negative for 26 straight months. That's the longest stretch in history."

Biden: "Not a joke."

Reporter: "People buying fewer homes."

Reporter: "Real wages are down. They're down 5.1% since he took office."

Biden: "Americans' investments in clean energy technology continue to lower the cost of wind."

Reporter: "Solar and wind actually don't provide real energy in the sense of reliable energy, they parasite on the broader grid."

Reporter: "All these companies are losing money on the Green New Deal."

Biden: "Bidenomics will turn things around."

Reporter: "The White House is brushing off layoffs at Ford."

Reporter: "We are about to essentially drive half of our pizza business out of New York because of these new laws regarding ovens. I mean it's nuts."

Reporter: "Inflation is outpacing wage growth, leaving many Americans struggling to stay afloat."

The campaign video gives DeSantis the last word.

"And I think at the end of the day the average working person knows it's harder to make ends meet under Joe Biden as president," DeSantis said at the end of the video.