×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | 2024 | southern border

DeSantis Super Pac Unveils Ad Praising Border Stance

By    |   Monday, 18 September 2023 02:39 PM EDT

A super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid unveiled a new ad Monday hailing his tough stance against the continuing influx of illegal migrants at the southern border.

The “Never Back Down” ad titled “Warzone” is expected to air in the early contest states of Iowa and New Hampshire as part of a $25 million ad buy announced last month, The Hill, which previewed the ad, reported.

“America’s border is a warzone,” the ad’s narrator declares, ticking off the “armed incursions, human trafficking, [and] death” that occur there.

“Open borders means every state is a border state. Bringing crime where we live and lethal drugs in our schools,” the ad continues. “The only candidate fighting to secure our border now is the only candidate who served in a warzone: Ron DeSantis.” 

The border crisis has been a key argument by Republicans for cracking down on illegal entries — exacerbated most recently by a flood of migrants being sent to Democratic-run cities including New York, where Mayor Eric Adams has bitterly criticized both the influx and the Biden administration’s handling of it.

Earlier this month Adams warned that the overwhelming number of asylum seekers would “destroy” the city, while calling on the federal government to help it cope.

DeSantis has also been a critic of the Biden administration on the matter and has said he would “100%” send the military to the border. 

“If there’s a woman with a baby, they’re not cartel members," DeSantis said in one recent interview with CBS News.

“There’s not going to be authorization to just shoot somebody like that. But when somebody’s got a backpack on, and they’re breaking through the wall, you know that that’s hostile intent, and you have every right to take action under those circumstances.”

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid unveiled a new ad Monday hailing his tough stance against the continuing influx of illegal migrants at the southern border. The "Never Back Down" ad titled "Warzone" is expected to air...
ron desantis, 2024, southern border
298
2023-39-18
Monday, 18 September 2023 02:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved