DeSantis Super Pac Unveils Ad Praising Border Stance

A super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid unveiled a new ad Monday hailing his tough stance against the continuing influx of illegal migrants at the southern border.

The “Never Back Down” ad titled “Warzone” is expected to air in the early contest states of Iowa and New Hampshire as part of a $25 million ad buy announced last month, The Hill, which previewed the ad, reported.

“America’s border is a warzone,” the ad’s narrator declares, ticking off the “armed incursions, human trafficking, [and] death” that occur there.

“Open borders means every state is a border state. Bringing crime where we live and lethal drugs in our schools,” the ad continues. “The only candidate fighting to secure our border now is the only candidate who served in a warzone: Ron DeSantis.”

The border crisis has been a key argument by Republicans for cracking down on illegal entries — exacerbated most recently by a flood of migrants being sent to Democratic-run cities including New York, where Mayor Eric Adams has bitterly criticized both the influx and the Biden administration’s handling of it.

Earlier this month Adams warned that the overwhelming number of asylum seekers would “destroy” the city, while calling on the federal government to help it cope.

DeSantis has also been a critic of the Biden administration on the matter and has said he would “100%” send the military to the border.

“If there’s a woman with a baby, they’re not cartel members," DeSantis said in one recent interview with CBS News.

“There’s not going to be authorization to just shoot somebody like that. But when somebody’s got a backpack on, and they’re breaking through the wall, you know that that’s hostile intent, and you have every right to take action under those circumstances.”