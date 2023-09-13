DeSantis Eyes Wall Street Execs, Lawyer for Boost

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking the financial backing of a group of conservative Wall Street executives and a top lawyer to reinvigorate his 2024 presidential campaign.

CNBC reported Wednesday the Republican candidate will be featured in at least two upcoming New York City events.

One, according to an invite obtained by the network, is a fundraising breakfast planned for Thursday.

It will feature trial lawyer and corporate counselor William A. Burck, Blumberg Capital founder David Blumberg, Global Credit Advisers executive Steve Hornstein, and Gerson Lehrman Group co-founder Mark Gerson.

Later in the day, DeSantis will attend a lunch hosted by Tiger Infrastructure Partners CEO Emil Henry, another invite showed.

Tickets to be considered a "host" of the breakfast are upward of $11,600 a person, with a suggested minimum contribution of $1,500 to get into the event.

A source told CNBC the two New York gatherings and another in Connecticut are set to raise $1 million for DeSantis. About 50 people are set to attend each of the New York events.

The money raised will reportedly be split through a DeSantis joint fundraising account, including his campaign and a leadership political action committee called the Great American Comeback.

"The committees were always part of the plan," Slater Bayliss, a DeSantis campaign contributor, told NBC News. "It is a powerful mechanism to ensure we get the governor and his message in front of voters."

DeSantis trails former President Donald Trump by 41 percentage points, 55.1% to 14.1%, in an average of primary polls conducted by FiveThirtyEight.

This week in fundraising will be pivotal for the governor's campaign as he seeks to put himself back in a competitive position against Trump, which he once had earlier this year.