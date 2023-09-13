×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | 2024 election | donald trump | wall street | fundraising

DeSantis Eyes Wall Street Execs, Lawyer for Boost

By    |   Wednesday, 13 September 2023 09:10 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking the financial backing of a group of conservative Wall Street executives and a top lawyer to reinvigorate his 2024 presidential campaign.

CNBC reported Wednesday the Republican candidate will be featured in at least two upcoming New York City events.

One, according to an invite obtained by the network, is a fundraising breakfast planned for Thursday.

It will feature trial lawyer and corporate counselor William A. Burck, Blumberg Capital founder David Blumberg, Global Credit Advisers executive Steve Hornstein, and Gerson Lehrman Group co-founder Mark Gerson.

Later in the day, DeSantis will attend a lunch hosted by Tiger Infrastructure Partners CEO Emil Henry, another invite showed.

Tickets to be considered a "host" of the breakfast are upward of $11,600 a person, with a suggested minimum contribution of $1,500 to get into the event.

A source told CNBC the two New York gatherings and another in Connecticut are set to raise $1 million for DeSantis. About 50 people are set to attend each of the New York events.

The money raised will reportedly be split through a DeSantis joint fundraising account, including his campaign and a leadership political action committee called the Great American Comeback.

"The committees were always part of the plan," Slater Bayliss, a DeSantis campaign contributor, told NBC News. "It is a powerful mechanism to ensure we get the governor and his message in front of voters."

DeSantis trails former President Donald Trump by 41 percentage points, 55.1% to 14.1%, in an average of primary polls conducted by FiveThirtyEight.

This week in fundraising will be pivotal for the governor's campaign as he seeks to put himself back in a competitive position against Trump, which he once had earlier this year.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking the financial backing of a group of conservative Wall Street executives and a top lawyer to reinvigorate his 2024 presidential campaign.
ron desantis, 2024 election, donald trump, wall street, fundraising
288
2023-10-13
Wednesday, 13 September 2023 09:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved