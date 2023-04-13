×
Tags: ron desantis | 2024 | campaign | dc | gop

DeSantis Plans Meeting With Lawmakers in D.C.

By    |   Thursday, 13 April 2023 12:42 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to meet with congressional Republicans and participate in a policy discussion program as he nears an expected bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

The program is being hosted by the political nonprofit "And to the Republic," which was launched last year and backs DeSantis' political ambitions, reported The Hill.

Some of the lawmakers attending the event include Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Darin LaHood of Illinois, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Chip Roy of Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, according to a copy of the invitation.

Massie and Roy have already endorsed DeSantis as a 2024 presidential candidate, even though he has not yet officially announced his bid.

DeSantis has had a busy travel schedule in recent weeks, appearing in the early-voting states of Iowa and Nevada, and he is planning a stop in New Hampshire Friday. He is also planning a trip to Israel.

The governor's trip to Washington this week is notable as there are already several GOP lawmakers backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race, including Florida Republican Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Matt Gaetz, Cory Mills, and Byron Donalds.

NBC News reported Wednesday that DeSantis' team is working to keep further members of Florida's delegation from backing Trump, but House GOP aides have commented that more Republicans are expected to come out with endorsements of the former president's campaign in upcoming weeks.

