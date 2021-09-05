Hospital Denies Rolling Stone Report It Turned Away Patients Because of Ivermectin Overdoses

Rolling Stone's story about Oklahoma hospitals being overrun by Ivermectin overdoses is riddled with holes, according to administrators from an eastern Oklahoma hospital.

The magazine on Saturday reported that gunshot victims have not been able to get treatment because the number of Ivermectin drug overdoses have overwhelmed hospitals.

Dr. Jason McElyea, a rural Oklahoma physician and a source of the story, said that ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims "were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated.

"All of their ambulances are stuck at the hospital waiting for a bed to open so they can take the patient in and they don’t have any, that’s it," he said. "If there’s no ambulance to take the call, there’s no ambulance to come to the call.”

However, Northeastern Health System (NHS) Sequoyah released a statement saying that McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah. In addition, McElyea, although affiliated with a medical staffing group that supplies their emergency room, has not worked at that specific hospital in over two months, nor has the hospital treated any Ivermectin overdose patients.

“All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away patients seeking emergency care,” the statement continued.

It is not the first time Rolling Stone has been accused of publishing a false story. In 2014, the magazine published a story filled with allegations from University of Virginia student Jackie Coakley claiming she had been gang-raped by seven men at a fraternity party. The magazine and the story’s author were forced by a jury to pay $3 million in damages two years later.