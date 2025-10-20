Rep. Williams to Newsmax: 'Schumer Shutdown' Hurting Main Street

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, pinned the blame for the government shutdown squarely on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arguing Monday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Democrats' refusal to vote for a stopgap funding bill has left federal workers and small businesses struggling across the country.

Calling the impasse the "Schumer shutdown," Williams said the Democrat leader's unwillingness to reopen the government stems from his fear of the far left.

"He's so scared of the far left on his side that he's taken Main Street hostage," Williams said. "I represent the small business committee, as chairman, and I can tell you small business is hurting, Main Street is hurting."

The congressman, who has long championed the interests of small business owners, warned that the stalemate is freezing access to critical federal resources for them.

"SBA [Small Business Administration] loans are in limbo until we get this thing going," he said, noting that millions of dollars are available in loans "to start a business, stay in business, meet a payroll."

Access to those funds is cut off while the government remains closed, however.

The congressman emphasized that House Republicans have already done their part to fund the government and reopen federal agencies.

"That's why we passed the CR [continuing resolution] out of the House back on Sept. 30 to get the government open and then negotiate if they want to," he said, urging the Senate to follow suit.

"So, they need to step up, they need to vote in the Senate for the CR like they've done eight or nine other times, when [Joe] Biden was president, and let's move on and get our country going again, because the economy is ready to explode," Williams said.

He also pointed to the effect the shutdown is having on federal workers and service members, who have faced missed or smaller paychecks since Oct. 1.

"Federal employees need their money, they need to get back to living their lives," Williams said, adding that the shutdown also threatens military pay if left unresolved.

"The military needs to be paid, and they run out Oct. 30 if we don't do something," he said.

Williams urged Democrats to put politics aside for the good of the nation.

"We need to, again, open America up again," he said. "It's not Chuck Schumer's world. It's not his Main Street. He's holding Main Street hostage, and it truly is the Schumer shutdown."

He added, "The Senate needs to step up and do what they're supposed to do and get America open again because the world economy is relying on us, too."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com