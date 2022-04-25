Roger Stone Joins Ontario Party as Adviser

Roger Stone accepted a strategic adviser position with the conservative Ontario Party, The Hill reported on Monday.

“As a seasoned veteran of hard-nosed politics, Roger’s insights into campaign strategies designed to take back Ontario will be invaluable to our grassroots campaign going forward,” a statement from the Ontario Party said.

The party said it is “focused on accountability for the authoritarian, unconstitutional lockdowns and mandates imposed by the [Canadian] government, a parents-first approach to education, and the protection of inalienable civil liberties for every citizen.”

Stone, who is former President Donald Trump’s longtime political adviser, praised Canadians who protested against coronavirus mandates and restrictions during the “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa, which ended after three weeks when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made use of emergency powers which had never been invoked before, The Hill reported.

Stone told “The Stew Peters Show” that the demonstrators “came there for a purpose and when you’re protesting you may not get everything you want but you’re expecting to at least have the government listen to what you talk about. The government has done nothing but show contempt toward these people.”

Ontario Party leader Derek Sloan spoke during the Freedom Convoy, calling the party an alternative to the Conservative Party, which he said has moved “so far to the left.”

“I can’t wait to see the amazing effect that Roger’s genius will have on our campaign to take back Ontario,” Sloan said in a statement.

Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020 after he was indicted on charges of lying to Congress during its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.