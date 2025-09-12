WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: roger marshall | raphael warnock | chow act | military | food

Senators Seek Bipartisan Deal on Food for Troops

By    |   Friday, 12 September 2025 03:51 PM EDT

Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., have teamed up on a measure that would help U.S. service members on military bases eat healthier, The New York Post reported.

Marshall and Warnock introduced the Commissary Healthy Options and servicemember Wellness (CHOW) Act, which would establish a pilot program for a coupon system that service members could use to purchase food at on-base grocery stores.

The goal is to reduce the consumption of fast-food and other ultraprocessed meals.

"Healthy troops are ready troops, and when we talk about military readiness, nutrition is way more important than vaccines and a whole lot of other things we focus on," Marshall, an Army veteran and physician who chairs the Senate Make America Healthy Again Caucus, said in a statement to the Post.

"This is a critical next step in addressing food access and quality for our military; if this program proves effective in boosting food security and improving our military readiness, Congress should move to expand this program nationwide," Warnock said in a statement.

Added Marshall: "As you look at the big picture of the military readiness right now, 20% of our troops are obese. 70% are overweight. One of the main reasons for separation from the military is obesity, and they can't pass their PT [physical training] test."

Marshall noted that during his recent tours of commissaries he's seen a wide variety of healthy options at bases in the U.S. and abroad.

"I've been really impressed, as I've been through several commissaries over the past year, here and overseas," he said. "They definitely have healthy choices."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., teamed up on a measure that would help U.S. service members on military bases eat healthier, The New York Post reported.
roger marshall, raphael warnock, chow act, military, food
264
2025-51-12
Friday, 12 September 2025 03:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved