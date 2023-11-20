×
Tags: roger marshall | donald trump | endorsement | 2024

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall Endorses Trump for President

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 01:36 PM EST

Not only is Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., endorsing former President Donald Trump for president, but he is calling for the end of the "political primary charade."

"Farm country is struggling," Marshall posted Monday to X. "Every day, the American dream is being pushed further out of reach. We need an America-first leader in the White House who fights for families in the Heartland and the values we live by.

"While others try to imitate him, only President Trump will put our country back on track."

Marshall finished his statement to conservative media with a call for Trump's primary challengers to unite behind his candidacy to turn focus on defeating President Joe Biden.

"It's time for the GOP to unite behind President Trump," Marshall concluded. "Let's end the political primary charade and focus on retiring Joe Biden."

Biden was a key focus on Marshall's statement of endorsement for Trump.

"Since the day Joe Biden stepped foot in the Oval Office, this White House declared war on American agriculture and American energy independence in pursuit of their Green New Deal agenda and electric vehicle mandates," the statement began.

"Amid Joe Biden's totally absent leadership, he has also completely abandoned our Christian values and undermined our constitutional rights."

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


