Sen. Marshall Lauds Booster COVID Shots as Life Savers

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Sunday said booster shots against COVID-19 is “what’s going to save lives now.”

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Marshall argued mandates don’t work.

“Boosters, boosters, boosters. That's what's going to save lives right now,” he said.

Marshall acknowledged that some 30% of Americans “have chosen not to get the vaccine.”

“But what the biggest impact to be right now is to get boosters into seniors,” he asserted. “That's what's going to stop hospitalizations and stop deaths. If you're a senior citizen and haven't gotten your booster, shame on you. Please go do that. If you have underlying health conditions, if you're diabetic, if you're overweight, please go get the booster.”

“We know mandates don't work,” he added. “From a practical standpoint, mandates are going to cause an economic shutdown. It's going to exacerbate inflation. It's going to cause brownouts, supply chain disruptions.”

“I support the vaccines but not the mandates,” he said, arguing the country “can't have a one-size-fits-all recommendation from the federal government.”