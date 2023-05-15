Roger Ailes' Wife Rips Murdochs for 'Havoc' at Fox News

Roger Ailes' widow took to social media to wish her late husband a "happy heavenly birthday" and at the same time bash Fox Corporation Chair Rupert Murdoch and Fox News for what the network has become.

Ailes, who as chairman and CEO built Fox News into a network empire, was forced out in July, 2016, amid sexual harassment allegations. He died May 18, 2017 at age 77 as a result of complications of a subdural hematoma.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Roger Ailes. It took you 20 years to build Fox News into the powerhouse that it was and only 6 years for the Murdochs to wreak havoc. Rupert thought he could do your job. What a joke. He has the checkbook but could never come close to your genius. RIP." Elizabeth Ailes tweeted Monday.

Under Roger Ailes' leadership, Fox News became a force in conservative politics. He championed national sovereignty and supported then-candidate Donald Trump.

Trump, who blamed his 2020 election loss on voter fraud in several battleground states, has said Fox News sabotaged him with people such as former host Chris Wallace.

Under current CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s son, the network has lost many once-loyal viewers. Newsmax, meanwhile, has seen a 100% ratings increase across the board.

Elizabeth Ailes' tweet came less than three weeks after Fox fired Tucker Carlson, the station’s No. 1 prime-time host and most prominent conservative.

Carlson was let go soon after Fox News agreed to a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

That settlement was reached shortly before a trial was set to begin on Dominion's claims that Fox News defamed the company by spreading election lies about the 2020 election.

The network, though, simply said: "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."