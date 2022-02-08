Trump: Joe Rogan Needs to 'Stop Apologizing'

Former President Donald Trump says Joe Rogan should stop apologizing for the controversies swirling around the podcaster’s show.

Trump made his remarks in a statement issued Monday.

He wrote: “Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened. That's not you and it never will be!”

Rogan, who hosts the podcast called “The Joe Rogan Experience,” had apologized Saturday after he was seen in a video compilation using racial slurs in clips of episodes over a 12-year time frame, according to The Associated Press.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Rogan called the slurs the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

However, he maintained the clips were “taken out of context.”

"I never used it to be racist, because I'm not racist," he said.

Singer-songwriter India Arie had announced on Thursday she was removing her music from the Spotify streaming service due to Rogan’s use of racial slurs. The AP noted she had posted the video of Rogan’s clips on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile Spotify has vowed to fight the spread of COVID-19 misinformation. The move came after musician Neil Young claimed Rogan’s podcast was helping spread skepticism regarding the vaccine.