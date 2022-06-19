Pro-Choice Activists Protest Outside of Justice Coney Barrett's Home

A group of pro-choice activists donning fake blood and babies strapped to their hands protested outside of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home this weekend.

According to the New York Post, protesters marched in Falls Church, Virginia, the location of the judge's home, on Saturday. They held signs, including one with a coat hanger reading, "not going back."

The protesters, a group of youth activists called Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, taped plastic baby dolls to their hands.

"This is what Amy's America looks like," one protester said in a video. "Children will be forced to give birth to children. Women will be silenced. Women will be invalidated. Women will be told they are less than."

"And that is not OK. We cannot let that happen. ... You can't let this future happen to us. It's not fair."

A tweet from the group, along with an accompanying video of the protest, read, "We aren't incubators! Youth procession delivered baby dolls to Amy Coney Barrett. We aren't protesting to change the minds of women-hating fascists. We're calling on the pro-choice majority, on YOU, to get in the streets to STOP #SCOTUS from overturning Roe."

The Supreme Court may announce its decision to overturn Roe this week.