Fmr Gov. Blagojevich to Newsmax: Pritzker's Refusal of Help is 'Immoral'

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich described Chicago as a "war zone" during a weekend television appearance on Newsmax, citing rising crime and criticizing state and city leaders for rejecting federal help offered by President Donald Trump.

Blagojevich asserted that violent crime continues to grip the city, including a deadly Labor Day weekend that left at least eight people dead and more than 50 wounded in shootings.

Appearing on "Saturday Report," Blagojevich detailed his concerns about public safety in the city.

"I'm living in a war zone now here in Chicago, and it is a war zone," Blagojevich said.

"Consider this: there have been 147,899 crimes reported in Chicago this year. That's nearly 600 crimes a day. There have been 278 homicides in Chicago in 249 days. That's better than a murder a day."

He emphasized the toll of gun violence on minority communities. "Eighty percent of murder victims are Black. Ninety-five percent of murder victims are Black and Latino," Blagojevich said. "Carjackings are going crazy in this city. We have brazen retail thieves blatantly going into stores and just taking things. This is a city that needs help."

Blagojevich criticized Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for refusing President Trump’s offer to send federal resources to help curb crime. He compared their decisions to ignoring help during a neighborhood fire.

"When I think about our governor … turning down President Trump's offer of help, and I think about our mayor … it reminds me a little bit about, let's say your neighbor's house was on fire and the local fire department couldn't put the fire out," he said.

"Wouldn't you want your neighbor to call the town next to you and ask that fire chief to send some help so you can put the fire out? Even if you don't like the fire chief, you don't let the house burn down."

Blagojevich said Pritzker is "playing a dangerous, dangerous form of politics" by refusing federal aid, arguing that "people are dying literally every single day."

President Trump echoed similar concerns this week, posting on social media that "Chicago is the worst, most dangerous city in the World, by far. Pritzker needs help badly; he just doesn't know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon."

The clash over Chicago’s violence comes as the city continues to battle spikes in shootings and homicides. Over the Labor Day holiday, police reported at least 58 people shot, eight fatally, including seven victims injured in a single drive-by attack.

"Our governor, whose responsibility it is to provide public safety, refuses the help of the president of the United States to do in Chicago what he's been doing in Washington, D.C.," Blagojevich said.

"And that is reducing crime and basically bringing murder rates down to zero. So why is it our governor won't do it? He's got his own agenda, and it's really disgraceful and it's really immoral."

