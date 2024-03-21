×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rod blagojevich | dr. seuss | ballot | illinois

Judge Cites Dr. Seuss, Denies Blagojevich Eligibility

By    |   Thursday, 21 March 2024 04:32 PM EDT

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's attempt to regain ballot eligibility was shut down Thursday by a federal judge who cited Dr. Seuss in his ruling, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

"The complaint is riddled with problems," U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger wrote. "If the problems are fish in a barrel, the complaint contains an entire school of tuna. It is a target-rich environment. The complaint is an Issue-Spotting Wonderland.

"The bottom line is that the judiciary has no power to unimpeach, unconvict, and unremove a public official. The legislature taketh away, and the judiciary cannot giveth back."

Blagojevich sued his home state in 2021 for booting him from the governor's seat after his 2008 arrest for corruption and stripping him of his right to run for elective office in Illinois.

Seeger ruled that Blagojevich couldn't sue under a statute he cited in his complaint. And "even if Blagojevich could get his foot in the door, he wouldn't get very far before hitting his head on the constitutional architecture."

The judge wrote that Blagojevich's lawsuit "started with a megaphone, but it ends with a whimper. Sometimes cases in the federal courthouse attract publicity. But the courthouse is no place for a publicity stunt."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's attempt to regain ballot eligibility was shut down Thursday by a federal judge who cited Dr. Seuss in his ruling, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
rod blagojevich, dr. seuss, ballot, illinois
201
2024-32-21
Thursday, 21 March 2024 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved