Missiles Target US Consulate in North Iraq, No Casualties

There were no U.S. military casualties following an attack in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Multiple rockets fell in Erbil, Iraq's state news agency said quoting Erbil's governor.

Saman Barzanji, health minister in Iraq's Kurdistan Province, was cited by state television as saying there were no casualties from the blasts.