Tags: rockets | erbil

Missiles Target US Consulate in North Iraq, No Casualties

map of iraq
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 12 March 2022 06:17 PM

There were no U.S. military casualties following an attack in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Multiple rockets fell in Erbil, Iraq's state news agency said quoting Erbil's governor.

Saman Barzanji, health minister in Iraq's Kurdistan Province, was cited by state television as saying there were no casualties from the blasts.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.
